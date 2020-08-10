The two were exposed by the BBC investigative team “Africa Eye” for selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

In a statement, the Ridge Hospital named the suspended officers as Thomas Osei, Medicine Counter Assistant and Divine Kumordzi of the Sewing Unit of the Hospital.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus pandemic: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19 at Ridge Hospital

Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital)

The statement said the stolen PPE did not belong to the hospital, but rather for to a private individual within the premises of the hospital.

“As a hospital, we do not encourage these behaviours since it may adversely affect their output and also be misconstrued by the public as items of the facility,” the Ridge Hospital said.

“The suspended officers are; Thomas Osei, Medicine Counter Assistant and Divine Kumordzi of the Sewing Unit of the Hospital. Thomas Osei is serving a two-week suspension without salary for the inappropriate and unauthorized sale of PPEs on the hospital premises.”

The Hospital warned that it will not tolerate any violation of its rules and regulations, adding that any staff caught breaching them will be punished.

“Management would like to use this medium to send a strong warning to staff who will violate rules and regulations governing the hospital.

“Let’s all abide by the rules of engagement for the benefit of the patient and the country as a whole,” the statement added.