Rise up against the e-levy - John Dumelo charges Ghanaian celebrities

Speaking on the controversial e-levy, John Dumelo said the charges are too high.

“Today, I sent momo worth almost 5,000 to pay the farmworkers. Do you know how much e-levy I paid? Almost 70-something cedi. If I have to pay such an amount every day, I will be paying 70 cedis every day. It is serious. It’s not good”, he wrote.

The failed Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary aspirant also called on his colleagues to stage a protest against the government.

“We can do it, but the people there will not listen. So it will be for nothing. My point is these people (NPP government), you can do it tomorrow, walk naked from here to Agboloshie (throws hands up in a helpless manner),” he said.

The opposition, the NDC has, however, promised to cancel the e-levy should they win the 2024 elections.

Pulse Nigeria

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said the levy is unconstitutional.

He said "There are those we call the first 100 days decisions of H.E John Dramani Mahama if he gets elected as president. Some must happen within the first week that parliament is sitting. One of the legislations that H.E John Dramani Mahama has pledged to repeal and I pray we have a parliamentary majority which we would have will be a repeal of E-levy."