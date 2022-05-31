Rising fuel prices: Drivers to embark on naked demonstration on June 1

The aggrieved drivers in a statement signed by its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Akwadaa Nyame said "We are reminding all our members, other drivers' unions, and the general public that our naked demonstration is scheduled for June 1, 2022, in the Greater Accra Region still stands."

Ghana is currently struggling with the rising cost of living — including food — and high prices at the pumps.

Since January 2022, fuel prices have increased in the country with Ghana recording expensive fuel prices.

Below is the full statement:

CONCERNED DRIVERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA-REGIONAL EXECUTIVES

REMINDER: 1st JUNE DEMONSTRATION

We are reminding all our association members, other drivers' unions and the general public that, our naked demonstration scheduled for 1st, June 2022 in the Greater Accra Region stands.

Our National executives have already had talks with the Ghana Police and other stakeholders who had given us the green light.

We calling on all our associations all that, buses will be made available at vantage places to mobile members to Accra to support our National executives amidst this rampant increment in fuel prices.

There has been the need for this demonstration because our transport business is collapsing due to a rampant increase in the price of fuel, lubricants and spare parts.

Many drivers have become jobless because they can't make their daily sales to their car owners hence the cars have to be retrieved by the owners.

The economic hardship breeds confusion between us and our clients, especially when there is an increase in fares.