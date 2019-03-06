Multiple media reports say one faction, angry about the killing of their colleague, stormed the area Tuesday evening apparently to revenge, and ended up destroying properties in the area.

The one who died was said to have been stabbed on Monday and later died on Tuesday whilst receiving medical attention.

Friends of the deceased after the burial reportedly stormed the area Tuesday evening to avenge the death.

The rampaging youth forced many businesses in the area to close abruptly as well as forced other residents to stay indoors following the violent clash.

They are said to have arrived in the area with motorcycles, held sticks, cutlasses and guns and whipped people they came across in the streets and vandalised some shops.

Meanwhile, the Independence Day celebration scheduled to take place at the Fadama Cluster of Schools Park at Fadama has been suspended following the incident.

“The Municipal Security Council finds the venue for the celebrations unsafe as it is within the same vicinity that the youth groups clashed,” a statement from the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly said.

The assembly said it “regrets any inconvenience this would cause to the general public especially the people of the Okaikwei North Municipality.”