Road users are seen in a video circulating online being stranded on both ends of the road while screaming.

Myjoyonline.com reports some residents of the area as having said that the bridge collapsed because the river Surowi had overflowed its bank.

The bridge serves commuters from Cape Coast to Jukwa and also from Dunkwa-On-Offin, but its collapse means the beneficiary communities have been cut off from each other.

It is reported that some tourists who were heading to the Kakum National Park to enjoy their weekend have had to return to their various destinations due to the incident.

Also affected by the flood was the building of the Axim Bank CEO, which is said to be near to the collapsed bridge.

According to myjoyonline.com, vehicles that were parked on the compound of the house were washed away by the rapidly flowing flood water.

Aside from the Cape Coast to Twifo Praso road, the road linking Cape Coast to Ankaful has also suffered from the flooding, leaving residents stranded.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ghana Highway Authority are reported to have gone to the affected areas to assess the extent of damage caused by the flooding and then find remedies.