RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

River Surowi divides road into 2, road users stranded on both ends (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Road users have been left stranded following the complete cave-in of a road linking Cape Coast to Twifo Praso in the Central Region.

Cape Coast to Jukwa road
Cape Coast to Jukwa road

A bridge on the road that passes over a river known as Surowi collapsed, causing the road to split into two halves.

Recommended articles

Road users are seen in a video circulating online being stranded on both ends of the road while screaming.

Myjoyonline.com reports some residents of the area as having said that the bridge collapsed because the river Surowi had overflowed its bank.

The bridge serves commuters from Cape Coast to Jukwa and also from Dunkwa-On-Offin, but its collapse means the beneficiary communities have been cut off from each other.

READ ALSO: ‘I am sorry’ – Judge sheds tears in court over killing of kasoa boy for money ritual

It is reported that some tourists who were heading to the Kakum National Park to enjoy their weekend have had to return to their various destinations due to the incident.

Also affected by the flood was the building of the Axim Bank CEO, which is said to be near to the collapsed bridge.

According to myjoyonline.com, vehicles that were parked on the compound of the house were washed away by the rapidly flowing flood water.

Aside from the Cape Coast to Twifo Praso road, the road linking Cape Coast to Ankaful has also suffered from the flooding, leaving residents stranded.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ghana Highway Authority are reported to have gone to the affected areas to assess the extent of damage caused by the flooding and then find remedies.

Meanwhile, it is feared that the situation might get worse if more rain falls.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for alleged robbery

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for robbery

Police did not fire live bullets at Islamic Senior High School students – Ministry of Education

Islamic SHS

Watch video: Korle-Bu endoscopy department flooded

Floods

Police promote two officers for arresting colleague for allegedly carrying wee

Policeman arrested