Road accidents claim 186 lives in July 2023

It said deaths resulting from road crashes also increased by 30.07 percent for the period.

1,233 crashes were recorded involving 2,099 vehicles with 186 deaths leaving 1328 persons injured in 2023.

Reported crashes, vehicles involved, persons killed, and persons injured increased by 4.31%, 5.42%, 30.07%, and 8.76% respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 8,137 road traffic crashes were also reported from January to July 2023.

These crashes involved 13,862 vehicles of all categories (Private, Commercial, Motorbikes/Cycles, etc.), and 10,407 casualties (1,272 fatalities/deaths and 9,135 injuries).

From January to June 2023, a total of 1,086 persons lost their lives in road accidents.

This number contrasts with the 1,300 fatalities recorded during the same period in 2022.

The report also highlighted a decline in injuries. In the reviewed period of 2023, 7,807 people were injured in road crashes, compared to 8,007 individuals injured during January to June 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT