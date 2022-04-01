Nana Addo has told Ghanaians that his government has constructed over 10,000 kilometres of roads since 2017.

According to him, this feat makes his government and tenure the best compared to any government in the country's history.

In his 2022 State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the President said "It is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement. I know that the word “unprecedented” is often used with careless abandon in our public discourse, but I use it carefully and purposefully. In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved, and upgraded than in any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana.

"Some 10,875 kilometres of new roads have been constructed in these five years. Let me mention that yesterday, it was my honour and great pleasure to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of our country, which the people of Tamale celebrated."

"…I considered it to be the most satisfying birthday present. We intend to continue with the building of roads around the country to accelerate the opening up of our country," he noted.

The Ministry in a statement issued on Thursday, March 31, 2022, gave further data, justifying the president's assertion and saying that he is not far from right.

"The data on completed works have subsequently been updated to 10,875km as at end of February 2022.

"Over the past 5 years, a lot of investment had gone into both the paved and unpaved roads to improve the riding quality on our roads.