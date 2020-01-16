The visit by the delegation will also afford the ministers an opportunity to engage with the National Road Safety Authority in the Central Region on ways to ensure greater compliance with transport safety regulations, especially among commercial road users.

Preliminary investigations have blamed the incident on overspeeding from the drivers of the two passenger vehicles.

The visit by the Minister will also allow him to engage doctors and nurses treating the injured.

The accident scene

The gory accident claimed 34 lives while several other victims sustained various degrees of injury.

The sad incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 13, 2020 at around 12:15 am when two Yutong buses collided head-on near the Komenda Junction.

Twenty-nine (29) people died on the spot while five others later died at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, including two children.