A statement from the Roads and Highways Ministry through the Department of Urban Road has announced.
Roads ministry announces traffic interruptions at flower pot on the motorway
There will be interruptions in traffic flow from the Flower Pot roundabout on the Spintex stretch of the Accra-Tema motorway from Friday, August 5, 2022.
In a statement issued by the Acting Director of Urban Roads, Ing James O. Amoo-Gottfried explained that this move was to pave way for the construction of an overpass hence the alteration in vehicular movement on the stretch.
Road users who would ply that stretch have been entreated to comply with traffic management measures that will be put in place in the area.
It said "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."
