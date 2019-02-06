According to a report by Kasapafmonline, the police officers were on duty at a checkpoint when the incident happened.

The attacked officers have since been identified as Samuel Yeboah, Const. Maduku Amoh and Detornu Brigitte who are with the Operation-Calm Life team.

The robbers are reported to have arrived at the checkpoint in a saloon car and opened fire on the officers.

They subsequently seized the weapons of the policemen - two AK 47 rifles each loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition – after overpowering them.

According to an eyewitness account, the armed robbers caught the police officers off guard.

“The police were here and they were just looking inside their phones and chatting on their phones. Then we heard about three warnings shots and later the armed robbers just came and pass,” a pump attendant who witnessed the incident is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the Northern Regional Police Command.

The police have, however, refused to give any comments on the case.