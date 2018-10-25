Robbers break into Daboya police armoury to steal AK47 guns

news

It has been revealed that some armed robbers broke into a police armoury in Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Northern Region and bolted with weapons.

The incident is reported to have happened last Saturday, with the suspects stealing an unspecified number of guns from the armoury.

The Graphic Online reports that the police officer who was on duty at the time of the incident had vacated his post prior to the robbery.

Further reports suggest the said officer has been interdicted for carelessly leaving his duty post in the lead up to the break in.

He is also currently assisting with investigations as the Police look to find the perpetrators of the crime.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Northern Regional Police Command refused to either confirm or deny the incident.

This comes after some Police officers were caught renting out guns to armed robbers some months ago.

In April, a trio of Police officers were arrested for reportedly renting out their assigned AK47 rifles to armed robbers to be used in their operations.

The armed robbers and the said Police officers were, however, later arrested, with the Weija District Police Commander, DSP Joseph Afuakpah, describing the turnout as a “big blow” to the Police service.