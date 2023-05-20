Robofest: Prempeh College clinch two wins at the world championship in USA

The team, Kofi Acheampong Ennin, Caleb Alhassan, and Gerald Boaitey Boateng led the school to hoist the flag of Ghana high on the international stage.

The Olethros team emerged winners in a fiercely competitive Senior Bottle Sumo Unlimited Category, followed keenly by the teams from the United States and Mexico securing second and fourth positions respectively.

The group developed the JAK Robot, beating other contenders in completing automated tasks with exceptional speed.

The trio added another resounding victory to the school after snatching the first position in the Time Trial category, securing a second trophy.

The 2023 edition of the championship was organized in person at the Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan, USA.

The Robofest World Championship is designed to foster and support Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM), AI, and Computer Science.

It aims at developing essential skills such as teamwork, leadership, creativity, communication, and problem-solving, and eventually prepares students to excel in higher education and technological careers.

