He said the amendments needed for the bill to be passed into law has been completed pending parliamentary approval.

Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this when the national executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra.

“Those of us in Parliament who are following the RTI Bill clause by clause are excited at the progress that it is making,” he said.

The right to information is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the country’s 1992 Constitution and recognized as a right under International Conventions on Human rights.

The Right to Information Bill was first drafted in 1999 under former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

“You can pass a bill, and we have had many bills, that in itself are deficient of some operationalization rubrics and therefore you have difficulties in implementing", the Minister said.

“We have been trying to improve the current draft so that it is easier to implement,” he added.

Recently the Media Foundation of West Africa (MFWA) condemned parliament and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over how they have dealt with the Right to Information (RTI) Bill describing their conduct as extremely disappointing and deeply embarrassing.