Sack Adu Boahen – Bawumia recommends to Akufo-Addo after Anas' expose

In a post on Facebook, the Vice President wrote: “My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.”

“I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.”

“I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities”, he added.

Pulse Ghana

Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in Charge of Finance, has alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, needs just USD200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana, Anas Aremeyaw Anas reported.

Barely a few hours before the showing of his latest undercover exposé, the celebrated investigative journalist in a post on his Facebook timeline stated that when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, he stated, for the Vice President to avail himself to the undercover investigators who posed as investors, he will need an appearance fee of only USD 200,000 and also support their investment.

“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen said when he was asked how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President.