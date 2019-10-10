They said if he fails to do that immediately, they will vote against him in the Ashanti Region.

According to the group, the Minister who’s known to have very poor human relations is woefully incompetent when it comes to lobbying for projects to ensure the development of the Ashanti Region which is the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) stronghold.

“If this Regional Minister leads the NPP in this region to the impending 2020 elections the party will find it tough winning the elections though they have their biggest chunk of votes coming from this region because development is very slow", Tweneboah Koduah the President of KuYa said.

"The Regional Minister is very unaccommodating and doesn’t know how to speak politely to others. This same person does have the skill to lobby for projects for this region. He doesn’t also know how to engage with stakeholders in this region."

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

"When the youth of Kumasi agitated over the poor state of development in this area the Minister said he does not recognize us and described some of us as aliens to this region. Hon. Simon Osei Mensah is known to be very insulting."

"His behavior and how his disrespect for people will not auger well for the NPP come 2020 elections. The sooner the party acts the better", he added.