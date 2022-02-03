Sack incompetent Ofori-Atta for mismanaging the economy – Adongo urges Akufo-Addo

In an interview on Accra based Joy FM, the opposition lawmaker said the Finance Minister has mismanaged Ghana’s economy.

“To give Ghana a fighting chance of reversing the economic doldrums, Ken Ofori-Atta must be sack. Ken is not somebody who even understands the issues we are discussing. Anytime you ask him a question he talks philosophy, he quotes the bible. He doesn’t address the fundamental question of the economy, fiscal policy and monetary policy,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, expressed shock over the President’s appointment of Mr. Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister.

Pulse Ghana

“How on earth did he became the Finance Minister of our country? Even if we carry loads of money to Akufo-Addo, and we say collect 20 billion, Ken Ofori-Atta sitting there with that level of incompetence and with that lack of understanding is the cause of the challenges facing the economy, he won’t mind you.”