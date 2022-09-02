Sack NaBCO boss and close down all offices and secretariats – NDC

The statement described the official end of the employment of the NaBCO recruits by the New Patriotic Party government as insensitive. It also decried the directive by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to all employees under the Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) model and the School Support Module to vacate their posts.

"We are by this press release calling on President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo to as a matter of urgency, pay all outstanding allowances owed the NaBCO and YEA employees, and direct the closure of all the redundant NaBCO offices and secretariats across the country to save the country the cost involved in running those non-functional offices.

"We also demand the immediate sacking of the Chief Executive Officer of NaBCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyas, since there is no more work to do in that office. Finally, we want to urge the youth and all citizens in general not to despair. The unprecedented hardships we are witnessing under this government is something we have never witnessed in this fourth republic," the statement read.

It went further to lament: "Our unemployment rate has thus risen from 5.45 to 13.4 percent since this government assumed the reigns of this country. As of today, all NABCO employees have been officially sent home by this insensitive government to add to the already worsening unemployment situation.

"As if that was not bad enough, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has also directed all employees under the Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) model and the School Support Module to vacate their posts as of today. These decisions only go to buttress the fact that not only is the Akufo Addo-Bawumia administration insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian, they have also lost touch with the real challenges and concerns of the citizenry."

The statement also encouraged the youth and all the people affected by the "insensitive" decision by the NPP government to endure the unbearable hardship that the entire country has been plunged into, saying that the next NDC government would implement life-changing policies to remedy the economic crisis.

"September 1, 2022, is one of the darkest days in our fourth-republican history. The Akufo Addo-Bawumia administration has taken the decision to add over a hundred thousand of our country's men and women to the current worsening unemployment situation.

"It will be recalled that in January 2017, when this administration took over power, the unemployment rate that was left behind by the Mahama administration was 5.45 percent. Instead of putting in place policies that will create sustainable jobs for our teaming youth, this government was rather engaged in temporary, vote-buying schemes that were always bound to fail.

"However, the days of this government are numbered, the next administration of the NDC shall restore hope to the citizenry, and steer this country back onto the path of prosperity and development," it said.