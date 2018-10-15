Pulse.com.gh logo
Sack of 'wee' found at Methodist Church in Koforidua

Members of the Methodist church at Koforidua were shocked to find a bag of herbs suspected to be marijuana in their church.

  • Published:
Congregants of Bethel Society of the Methodist Church in Anlo Town of Koforidua in the Eastern region have found a sack of dried substances suspected to be marijuana in the church building.

The substance, according to reports was concealed in a fertilizer and Polythene bags.

Leaders of the Congregation reported the incident to the Police after they came to the scene and set the substance on fire at the church premises.

Steward of Bethel Society of the Methodist Church, Koforidua Anlo Town Circuit, Joseph Asiam said suspected criminals have taken advantage of the uncompleted state of the Church building as a hide out for smoking.

He added that the Church members keep vigil in attempt to  arrest the perpetrators but they do not succeed.

However, the New Juaben Police has begun investigations into the matter.

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

