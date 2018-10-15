Sack of 'wee' found at Methodist Church in Koforidua

Members of the Methodist church at Koforidua were shocked to find a bag of herbs suspected to be marijuana in their church.
The substance, according to reports was concealed in a fertilizer and Polythene bags.
Leaders of the Congregation reported the incident to the Police after they came to the scene and set the substance on fire at the church premises.
READ MORE: Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon - Report
Steward of Bethel Society of the Methodist Church, Koforidua Anlo Town Circuit, Joseph Asiam said suspected criminals have taken advantage of the uncompleted state of the Church building as a hide out for smoking.
However, the New Juaben Police has begun investigations into the matter.