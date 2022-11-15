Sack Ofori-Atta and John Kumah too – Bernard Mornah to Akufo-Addo

“Investors don’t have confidence in the economy because of Ofori-Atta,” he said on the Big Issue on TV3 with Berla Mundi on Tuesday November 15.

He added ” John Kumah said they will not go to the IMF but today we are at the IMF.”

He was contributing to a discussion on the sacking of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen.

The president terminated the appointment of Mr. Aadu Boahen for his conduct in a recent expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect.

Pulse Ghana

“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.