Sack Ofori-Atta if he won’t resign – Kwadwo Mpiani urges Akufo-Addo

He cited Ofori-Atta’s ‘no – no’ stance on government seeking help from the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and a general economic decline, as his reasons.

“I believe sincerely that some of the Ministers must go. If I were the Finance Minister, I would have resigned before the President sacks me due to his stance on the IMF.

“It is surprising that the President hasn’t done any reshuffle up until this point. He may not know all the Ministers because some were recommended to him

“As a member of the NPP I won’t come on TV and say which Minister should go or stay. I will advise the President privately and provide reasons,” he said.

He also called on President Akufo-Addo to consult on the reasons for the increasing calls for a ministerial reshuffling in his government.

According to him, there may be some important reasons aside the current economic downturn, that the President may be oblivious to, hence, engaging with stakeholders and interrogating the reasons will be a viable line of action.

“Don’t forget that you are the President; you have been given the executive power to rule the country. Success or failure is on you, not on any minister. They don’t talk of health minister’s government; they talk of Kufuor’s government.”

“So the success or failure is on you and therefore you must be conscious of what is happening within your government and take necessary action to make sure that you succeed,” he said.

“You were voted because of the people, that’s why they voted for you and therefore that must be your concern. If the people are not happy, if there are difficulties in the country, it is you, no other person but you and therefore that must be the most important thing in determining who should stay and who shouldn’t stay.