Sack our Managing Director – Staff of Ghana Supply Company demand

In a petition to the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) and sighted by Pulse Ghana, they argued that the company has retrogressed within last four years under Jawol Binapadam Abraham.

“We the Staff of Ghana Supply Company Limited (GSCL) were in high spirits upon receiving the news of the appointment of a new Managing Director in April 2017. Indeed, we were hopeful that there would be a positive turn around in the company’s fortunes and GSCL would once again become an enviable State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) while contributing to the achievement of His Excellency the President’s agenda.”

“It however appears that currently, while other SOE’s have experienced major transformation and improvements, GSCL is rather retrogressing and we are therefore calling on the Government to intervene before the company collapses.”

“It is our highest plea that a capable and competent Managing Director is appointed to take over and steer the affairs of the organization as per all indications, we the staff have lost confidence in the current Managing Director”, portions of the petition said.

They also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve Mr. Abraham of his duties due financial malfeasance and disregard for procurement rules.

“For the past 15 months, our Airport Branch’s truck broke down and per the invoice for repairs, the cost is estimated around GHS 15,000.00 to 20,000.00. However, despite the numerous requests for the truck to be repaired as it is a means of generating revenue for the company through haulage, the Managing Director has rather acquired a personal truck, and without regard for any procurement processes has instructed that the truck be used and subsequently, monies generated from its use should be paid to him.”

Pulse Ghana

“This has indeed led to a huge decline in the company’s revenue. Monies which ordinarily would have been generated by the company from haulage are now going into one man’s pocket. We are of the opinion that this is a wanton breach of procurement processes and a clear conflict of interest.”

“For the above reasons and many more, the entire staff of GSCL is calling on His Excellency to ensure that the Managing Director is removed from office immediately”, they pleaded.