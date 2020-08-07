According to a statement issued by the GES on the recent riots in some schools in regards to the WAEC examinations, it said students engaging in such acts should be punished.

According to the Ghana Education Service(GES), the deboardnized students will have to commute from their homes to the various schools under parental supervision.

Also, Headmasters of these schools have been directed to report all forms of criminality to the Ghana Police Service for investigations to be conducted and punishment meted out where necessary.

The Service has also ordered that students established to be involved in the destruction of school property should be surcharged.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW