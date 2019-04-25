According to him, "Most of the roads on which these tolls exist, have hardly been maintained" and also questioned "the moral justification for the increased rates."

The Sector Minister said the government is in search of an increment in road tolls to boost revenue for the road fund.

Kwasi Amoako Atta said this was needed to improve the cash flow of the road fund and help pay contractors.

Speaking at the Ghana Highway Authority 2019 board and management retreat on Wednesday, Amoako Attah said "As at now, I have sent a memo to Cabinet asking for an increase in the tolls all aimed at trying to improve revenue base and to improve the cash flow into the road fund so that the road fund board chairman and his board members will cease to sweat."

He added that the country needed more money to maintain as well as construct road to other centres in the country.

The Minister argued that an increment was needed "so that our contractors can be paid so that we can finance the road infrastructure that we want to give to our people and our country."

He said the current state of toll booths is "so filthy" adding that Ghana is losing the revenue generated at the toll booth.

But Kofi Gane who is considering to be an independent presidential aspirant in the 2020 elections in a Facebook post said the Minister should be sacked.