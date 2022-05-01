To this end, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has called out the government and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
Sam George blasts Gov’t over reports of E-levy deductions on amounts below GHc100
A section of Ghanaians have taken to social media to complain about E-levy deductions on transactions below the GHc100 threshold.
The legislator believes the implementation of the controversial electronic levy was rushed, adding that the situation will only get worse.
https://twitter.com/samgeorgegh/status/1520735597555601408
The E-levy deductions officially kickstarted today, May 1, 2022, with a 1.5% tax imposed on transactions above GHc100 between different mobile money or bank.
In a Facebook post, Sam George accused the government of rushing to implement the E-levy in a bid to frustrate the injunction case in court.
Read Sam George full post below:
Dear Ghana Revenue Authority - Official, have you noticed the many complaints and mess in your implementation of the obnoxious e-Levy? Is this the best May Day gift you can give to the hardworking Ghanaian people on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo?
My colleague, the Honourable John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister for Finance who loudly called me a liar for saying that the configuration of the system was flawed and that the GRA and Ministry were not ready should bow his head in shame.
I told the Nation that even GH50 transactions would be charged the 1.5% e-Levy because of the nature of implementation. I also said the reversal APIs had not been configured and deployed and so even when people are wrongly charged, there's no remedy. Here we are!
An abysmal illegality of an implementation is what we are witnessing in an attempt to frustrate the injunction case in court. This mess is with on-net transactions oh, wait for the real chaos when they attempt the off-net and interoperability platform. The worst is yet to come. Pray for Ghana.
