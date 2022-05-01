Sam George blasts Gov’t over reports of E-levy deductions on amounts below GHc100

The legislator believes the implementation of the controversial electronic levy was rushed, adding that the situation will only get worse.

https://twitter.com/samgeorgegh/status/1520735597555601408

The E-levy deductions officially kickstarted today, May 1, 2022, with a 1.5% tax imposed on transactions above GHc100 between different mobile money or bank.

In a Facebook post, Sam George accused the government of rushing to implement the E-levy in a bid to frustrate the injunction case in court.

Read Sam George full post below:

Dear Ghana Revenue Authority - Official, have you noticed the many complaints and mess in your implementation of the obnoxious e-Levy? Is this the best May Day gift you can give to the hardworking Ghanaian people on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo?

My colleague, the Honourable John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister for Finance who loudly called me a liar for saying that the configuration of the system was flawed and that the GRA and Ministry were not ready should bow his head in shame.

I told the Nation that even GH50 transactions would be charged the 1.5% e-Levy because of the nature of implementation. I also said the reversal APIs had not been configured and deployed and so even when people are wrongly charged, there's no remedy. Here we are!