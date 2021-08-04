Sam George celebrates 9th marriage anniversary with his wife, Vera

Pulse Ghana

“It's been 9 years on this lifelong journey we decided to take together. 9 wonderful years. We've had our moments, our laughs, our fights,” he wrote.

“We've had it all. And sure I do enjoy every single moment of it. Thanks for standing by my side. Two sides of the same coin. Even in grayscale, our love radiates in full colour.

“Let's storm through the next 9 and the next 9 after that and the next. To my wife who is a woman, Happy anniversary Babes.”

In recent months, the legislator has been a key voice in the conversation surrounding LGBTQI legislation in Ghana.