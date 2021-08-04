Sam George celebrates 9th marriage anniversary with his wife, Vera

The outspoken lawmaker penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Vera, eulogizing her for staying by his side all these years.
The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife of nine years.
The outspoken lawmaker penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Vera, eulogizing her for staying by his side all these years.
“It's been 9 years on this lifelong journey we decided to take together. 9 wonderful years. We've had our moments, our laughs, our fights,” he wrote.
“We've had it all. And sure I do enjoy every single moment of it. Thanks for standing by my side. Two sides of the same coin. Even in grayscale, our love radiates in full colour.
“Let's storm through the next 9 and the next 9 after that and the next. To my wife who is a woman, Happy anniversary Babes.”
In recent months, the legislator has been a key voice in the conversation surrounding LGBTQI legislation in Ghana.
Same George is currently leading an anti-LGBT bill which, when passed, will criminalise advocacy and all forms of homosexual activities in the country.
