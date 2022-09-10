Sam George collects data to file class action over SIM re-registration exercise

The NCA’s action follows a directive from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation ahead of the September 30 deadline by which all unregistered SIM cards would be blocked.

The exercise by the NCA has inconvenienced a lot of Ghanaians, causing some to mass up at the premises of the three major telecom companies to register their displeasure.

Sam George, who happens to be a member of the Communication Committee of Parliament, took to his Twitter page to urge affected Ghanaians to fill out a form which will pave the way for the said class legal suit.

Meanwhile, Pressure Group, the People’s Project has sued the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Attorney-General (A-G) over the same matter.

The group is asking the Supreme Court to declare the deadline for registration and the associated punitive measures for non-registration null and void, arguing they are unconstitutional.

Before the unfolding legal suits, the Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu Constituency, Abed-Nego Azumah Bandim, had asked the NCA to withdraw the punitive actions it has rolled out.

In a statement, as quoted by citinewsroom.com, the lawmaker said: “The National Communications Authority (NCA) must immediately withdraw its recently announced draconian punitive measures on SIM card re-registrations, and cease being a rubber stamp regulator in the communications industry.

“It is out of place for the NCA to feed on that statement from the Telecom Chamber and start issuing punitive measures to consumers, without regard to the real challenge which is difficulty in acquiring Ghana cards. This is capricious.”