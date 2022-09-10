RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sam George collects data to file class action over SIM re-registration exercise

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George has started collecting data to enable him to take a class action against the National Communications Authority (NCA) following the ongoing sim card re-registration exercise that has sparked controversy over the past few days.

Sam Nartey George

Some Ghanaians, including those who have successfully registered their SIM cards, have been barred from making or receiving calls, among other sanctions that the NCA has imposed.

The NCA’s action follows a directive from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation ahead of the September 30 deadline by which all unregistered SIM cards would be blocked.

The exercise by the NCA has inconvenienced a lot of Ghanaians, causing some to mass up at the premises of the three major telecom companies to register their displeasure.

Sam George, who happens to be a member of the Communication Committee of Parliament, took to his Twitter page to urge affected Ghanaians to fill out a form which will pave the way for the said class legal suit.

Meanwhile, Pressure Group, the People’s Project has sued the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Attorney-General (A-G) over the same matter.

The group is asking the Supreme Court to declare the deadline for registration and the associated punitive measures for non-registration null and void, arguing they are unconstitutional.

Before the unfolding legal suits, the Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu Constituency, Abed-Nego Azumah Bandim, had asked the NCA to withdraw the punitive actions it has rolled out.

In a statement, as quoted by citinewsroom.com, the lawmaker said: “The National Communications Authority (NCA) must immediately withdraw its recently announced draconian punitive measures on SIM card re-registrations, and cease being a rubber stamp regulator in the communications industry.

“It is out of place for the NCA to feed on that statement from the Telecom Chamber and start issuing punitive measures to consumers, without regard to the real challenge which is difficulty in acquiring Ghana cards. This is capricious.”

Meanwhile, the NCA appears to be unfazed by the legal challenges as it maintains that there is no going back, despite the fact that the self-service app that was launched to fast-track the process has also been fraught with challenges.

