The legislator graduated with a Master’s Degree in Conflict, Peace and Security on Friday, January 29, 2021.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Burma Hall of the Burna Camp for the 2020 graduating class.

In an Instagram post, Mr. Nartey George expressed his appreciation to God, his lecturers and course mates for their support.

He, however, admitted that it was difficult combining education, family and working to win the 2020 parliamentary election.

“It has been an interesting journey combining the rigours of work, elections, family and studies but through it all I am thankful to the Almighty and my family for their support,” the MP wrote.

“To the wonderful faculty who had time and patience for our class, especially my thesis supervisor, Odeneho Dr Kweku Danso, I am forever in your debt.

“To my classmates, we have become an inseparable family. Keep shining in your endeavours,” he added.

Mr. Nartey George was first elected as MP for Ningo-Prampram in 2016 and was successfully re-elected during the 2020 elections.