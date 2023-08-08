Sam George reveals how police officers stole Saglemi building materials worth $7m

Speaking on JoyNews on the abandoned project, the NDC MP stated that the offenders were handed over to the police but they failed to act on the case adding that the culprits mentioned that they were sent by their Commanders to steal the building materials from the site.

He indicated that he had received several complaints of theft from his constituents, however, he brushed them aside because he doubted them.

Sam George noted that the offenders were not prosecuted because it happened under the NPP administration.

"At 1 am my guys called me and said Honourable we’ve been telling you, you said we are lying, and now we’ve caught them. So, I drove to the site at 1 am and called police officers with a KIA Bongo truck that had loaded tiles, sanitary wares, toilet bowls, and all from the site.

"We took them to the Tsopoli Police Station, and from there, we marched them on to the Tema Regional Command – that case has died because the guys made it clear that they were sent by their Commanders to come and steal the things.

"They abandoned the site, put national security and police officers on the site that they were protecting the site and $7 million worth of building materials that were left in there – tiles, cables, pipes were stolen," Sam George narrated.

The state pumped about $200 million into the project which former President John Mahama's administration initiated, but the housing units were never completed even though the funds had been exhausted before he left office in January 2017.

The initial agreement ratified by Parliament was for the construction of 5,000 housing units but by the time the project was being executed, only 1,502 housing units had been earmarked for construction without recourse to Parliament.

Saglemi housing project is a public housing project located in Prampram in the Ningo Prampram district in the Greater Accra Region.