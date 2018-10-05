Sam Korankye Ankrah is a womanizer - Owusu Bempah

news

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, has insisted that he wasn't wrong in labeling the head Pastor of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah as a womanizer.

He said he still stands by that statement and he will never apologize to his fellow pastor.

Owusu Bempah reiterated his stance after the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) called on him to apologize to Ankrah.

“The Apostle General has not resided in or attended any of the places and schools Rev. Owusu Bempah mentioned in his reaction. Those who know the Apostle General’sfamily know that three out of his four children are fair. Does it mean that he injects and gives tablets to his children also to give them their fair colour? As for the accusation of sexual impropriety, that must be a figment of Rev. Owusu Bempah’s imagination,” the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council said in a statement released Thursday.

"While admitting that the Apostle General is human, we of the leadership of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council can vouch for his sexual and moral integrity and therefore challenge Rev. Owusu Bempah to name and/or produce the many girlfriends he claims the Apostle General is keeping,” it added.

But Owusu Bempah in a response said: "Sam Kuranchie said pastors who bleach their skin are fake prophets but the GPCC is quiet about it. Even though I have not bleached my skin, preaching the word of God is not about colour; you cannot determine the colour of Moses or Elijah".

“I won’t apologise to Kuranchie today or tomorrow", he added.

“…Sam Kuranchie is truly a womanizer and I won’t apologise for stating a fact,” he said.

Sam Korankye Ankrah is on record to have laid a scathing attack on some 'men of God' by advising them to stop sleeping with their associate pastor's wives.