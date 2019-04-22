In a disclaimer, the Office of the Second Lady has warned the public against an email purporting to represent Mrs. Samira Bawumia asking people to apply for a UN Music Ambassador role.

Read the full statement below:

Saturday, April 20, 2019.

DISCLAIMER

It has come to the attention of the Office of the Second Lady, that some electronic mail addresses purporting to represent the Second Lady, Hajia Mrs Samira Bawumia is recruiting “Music Ambassadors” for the United Nations.

The office wishes to announce, for the information of the general public, that, Mrs Samira Bawumia is NOT undertaking any form of recruitment. The official e-mail address and handles of the Second Lady are;

info@sbawumia.org

Samira Bawumia-Facebook

SBawumia-Twitter

sbawumia-Instagram

Any address bearing semblance of her or her name, other than the ones indicated above, are to be disregarded. Mrs Bawumia and her office assume no responsibility and will not be held liable for the consequences arising out of transactions made with any e-mail address or handle, other than the ones listed above.

Signed;

Kwame Twum, Esq,

Special Aide.