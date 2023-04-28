Sammy Gyamfi provides evidence to discredit Bawumia's claim of 2 million jobs created

The public doubted his claims when he said at a health walk at Mpraeso that "verifiable data" proves that the government created over two million jobs in both public and private sectors.

He also provided data to prove his claim.

In a post on Facebook, Dr. Bawumia said the list he provided was to prove to 'naysayers' who doubted the figures that the numbers are not fabricated urging them to do "away with negative thinking."

Attached comprehensive data which specified the ministry, the agency or department of the ministry in which the jobs were created as well as the number of jobs created under each category from 2017 to 2022.

But Sammy Gyamfi in a Twitter post to discredit Bawumia's claim said the 2017 budget shows a total of 626,781 public sector workers in all MDAs adding that the 2023 budget puts the figure at 804,240, representing a nominal increase of 177,459.