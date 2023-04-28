Earlier, Dr. Bawumia claimed during his address at the national Eid-ul-Fitr Fitr celebration at the Independence Square, when he touched on job creation and opportunities for the youth said the government has created 2 million jobs created since 2017.
Sammy Gyamfi provides evidence to discredit Bawumia's claim of 2 million jobs created
The Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has provided evidence to discredit Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's claim that the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in the past six years created over two million jobs.
Recommended articles
The public doubted his claims when he said at a health walk at Mpraeso that "verifiable data" proves that the government created over two million jobs in both public and private sectors.
He also provided data to prove his claim.
In a post on Facebook, Dr. Bawumia said the list he provided was to prove to 'naysayers' who doubted the figures that the numbers are not fabricated urging them to do "away with negative thinking."
Attached comprehensive data which specified the ministry, the agency or department of the ministry in which the jobs were created as well as the number of jobs created under each category from 2017 to 2022.
But Sammy Gyamfi in a Twitter post to discredit Bawumia's claim said the 2017 budget shows a total of 626,781 public sector workers in all MDAs adding that the 2023 budget puts the figure at 804,240, representing a nominal increase of 177,459.
He questioned Dr. Bawumia where he got the 1.2 million figure to add making it 2 million jobs created for Ghanaians.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh