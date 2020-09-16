These include its Wind-Free air-conditioners which provide faster cooling, 2020 8K QLED television, Crystal UHD TV, The Frame TV, and a new Sound Tower.

All the products had been designed with a new and enhanced top range of technologies to ensure efficiency, energy conservation, durability, and reliability.

Eugene Nahm, Managing Director of Samsung in his keynote address at a press launch to outdoor the products in Accra said the company would continue to strive towards creating meaningful innovations for consumers through a deep understanding of what people need and want.

2020 QLED TV

The 8K QLED TV was unveiled which has a bigger screen, purer image quality, and hassle-free installations along with an easy-to-use AI-based technology to connect the smartphone to a TV.

For the QLED TV, Eugene Nahm described it as the most cutting-edge and contemporary-designed TV to change the industry by proving an unrivaled viewing expe

Frame TV

The Frame 2020 is a unique combination of Samsung's revolutionary QLED technology and innovative design, enhancing both the living space and entertainment experience for consumers.

The QLED technology enables beautiful colours, exceptional contrasts, and impeccable details with 100% colour volume.

In 2019, the Samsung QLED TV range received universal praise for its innovative display quality, sound, design, and numerous pioneering features. Samsung added a welcome twist to an incredible story of the 2020 QLED TV. With the 2020 QLED range, customers can now turn the ordinary into the extraordinary with immersive sound, endless detail, minimalist design, and unrivaled technology. This is Samsung’s most complete television ever.

Crystal UHD TV

The new Crystal UHD TV will bring high-resolution content to life in a whole new way, delivering a viewing experience like never before in a mainstream UHD TV.

Controling all function with Voice Assistant and enjoying multiple contents on one screen with Multi View are just some of the welcome advancements on this incredible TV.

Crystal UHD is the purest form of picture quality with 1 billion rich and vibrant colours with guaranteed crisp and vivid images time over time.

Crystal UHD TV

Its features include: Real 4K UHD Resolution, Lifelike colour expression, Crystal Processor 4K and more.

Samsung Wind-Free Air-conditioners

Samsung air conditioners are recognised as world-leading products, and a focus on protecting the environment. More importantly, they continue to provide many homes in Africa a higher level of comfort that puts your family’s health first and even includes intelligent features such as the Triple Protector Plus, which protects you from power surges.

Samsung air-con

This focus on human-centered technologies and cutting-edge innovations in design and technology ensures that the Samsung range continues to provide advanced cooling for a better life.

New Sound Tower

The Sound Tower is a party speaker range that comes with bi-directional sound ideal for large spaces along with DJ effects, Karaoke, and LED Party Lights.

Sound Tower comes with the world's first Atmos technology for an elevated sound experience.