These included the likes of Sika Osei, Odun Odunfa, Tamara Jonah-Goka and Samuel Afari Dartey, who is renowned for his sustainable initiative and his desire to preserve the environment.
Samuel Afari Dartey leads Ghana’s elites in a tree-planting initiative
Some of Ghana’s famous socialities were part of a remarkable tree-planting initiative at the weekend.
These individuals had gathered together at the exclusive The Macallan event hosted at the exquisite Safari Valley, which is famously co-founded by the aforementioned Samuel Afari Dartey.
The event which featured some of West Africa’s elite, marked another landmark moment for The Macallan, with the presentation of a rare bottle of the Macallan as well as a movie showcase and sustainability initiative which encouraged attendees to plant a tree.
This is particularly timely as just last month, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to plant more trees and nurture them to grow to enhance the country's carbon sink and combat climate change, as part of the “Green Ghana Day” programme held at the University of Ghana, Legon.
Ghana continues to lead the way for sustainable initiatives in West Africa, and with the backing of brands like The Macallan and the support and influence of its powerful customer base, Ghana may just be on track to meet its green targets for this year.
