The Center noted that lawmakers must not be exempted from punishment, as the country is currently facing a health emergency.

The Executive Director of ACEPA, Dr. Rashid Draman, also called for the names of MPs who have contracted COVID-19 to be published.

Parliament of Ghana

“This is a public health emergency, and I’m sure that we have laws in this country about how to deal with a situation such as this one,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Anybody who has COVID-19 and is moving around simply means that the person is spreading death. This is not very honourable behaviours we’re seeing being exhibited by the Members of Parliament.

“I seriously support publishing the names and serious sanctions and those sanctions must be consistent with what our public health rules say in terms of dealing with people who flout the protocols.”

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament warned legislators who have tested positive for COVID-19 to stay away from the Chamber.

Alban Bagbin said he’d be forced to publish their names if they do not stop coming to the chamber and isolate.

The Speaker’s warning was conveyed on his behalf by the First Deputy, Joe Osei-Owusu, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

“Mr Speaker wishes me to draw the attention of the members of the house that some MPs who have, in fact, tested positive, to the COVID, are still coming to the chamber,” he warned.

“Mr Speaker wishes me to inform that if those members do not withdraw and isolate, he’ll be forced to publish their names of members who have tested positive in order to warn the rest of us.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has recorded 5,786 active cases while 433 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.