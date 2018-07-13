Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Sand winning activities erode lands at Nsakina and its environs


Land Degradation Sand winning activities erode lands at Nsakina and its environs

Residents in the said areas have countlessly lamented the situation, which they say causes flooding in their houses when it rains.

  • Published:
play

Illegal sand winning activities at Nsakina and other communities in the Ablekuma district have led to the degradation and erosion of several lands.

Residents in the said areas have countlessly lamented the situation, which they say causes flooding in their houses when it rains.

READ ALSO: Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme

play

 

According to them, the sand winning practices have left many of the lands in deplorable states due to the haphazard and unplanned nature of the activity.

They said tractors are usually brought to dig sand from the various sites, with the excuse that they are helping to shape the roads.

play

 

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said he suspects that the illegal sand winning activities are backed by the opinion leaders of the community.

According to him, the menace – which has destroyed many lands – has been reported to the authorities many times, yet no action has been taken.

play

 

READ ALSO: No-Bed Syndrome: Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume

“Look at the place, it’s in a mess. No a single week passes without a tractor coming to collect sand from this area. It’s a mess and it’s worrying,” he lamented.

“It’s not as if we haven’t complained. The thing is that some opinion leaders in the community are in bed with those destroying the lands. When you speak, they say they are only helping to open the roads, but the fact is that what they are really interested in is digging up the sand."

play

 

“Just look at how the land has eaten up. As it stands, all the roads have now turned into water ways because the surface has been exposed to erosion and when it rains then it becomes like a gutter for the rain water to pass through,”  he added.

Indeed, sand winning activities have been prevalent in many parts of the country and have consequently accounted for the degradation of many lands.

play

 

The 2017 Parliamentary report indicated that over 85% of sand winners in the country are operating illegally.

READ ALSO: #OpenUGMC: University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18

The report attributed the menace to improper supervision and gross irresponsibility on the part of the Minerals Commission.

play

 

Though some District Assemblies have established taskforces to combat the menace, the illegal sand winners sometimes operate at night and are armed with deadly weapons thereby making it difficult to be stopped.

play

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also previously attributed the widespread of illegal operations to low penalty regime for offenders.

Currently. the prescribed penalty for sand winning offences under Regulation 29 of the Legislative Instrument (L.I) 1652 is just GHc200.

Such a paltry fine means even when illegal sand winners are caught; they easily find their way around the law by paying the fine.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Murder: Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasi Murder Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasi
Misconduct: Interior Minister warns Police officers over unprofessional behaviours Misconduct Interior Minister warns Police officers over unprofessional behaviours
Youth Service: Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme Youth Service Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme
No-Bed Syndrome: Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume No-Bed Syndrome Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume
Doing Business: Turkish nationals beat Ghanaian businessman to pulp at Spintex Doing Business Turkish nationals beat Ghanaian businessman to pulp at Spintex
#OpenUGMC: University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18 #OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18

Recommended Videos

Martin Amidu: Office of special prosecutor now fully functional – Akufo-Addo Martin Amidu Office of special prosecutor now fully functional – Akufo-Addo
Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses
Minister Of Health: Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu Minister Of Health Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu



Top Articles

1 Allegations Kwame Despite not using blood donations for rituals - NBSbullet
2 #OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18bullet
3 Acquitted Court lifts 3-year ban on Lawyer Sosubullet
4 Doing Business Turkish nationals beat Ghanaian businessman to pulp...bullet
5 In Ashanti Region Pregnant woman and unborn child died over...bullet
6 No-Bed Syndrome Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to...bullet
7 Bilateral Relations Angela Merkel to visit Ghana in Augustbullet
8 Migrants Number of Ghanaians stranded in Libya unknown -...bullet
9 Scarcity Passport booklet shortage due to a technical...bullet
10 Benevolence Photos of the ultra-modern police station...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no...bullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

File Photo
Against The Law Government to crack the whip on foreign retailers
File Photo
Basic Education Court orders WAEC to release cancelled results of 20 BECE candidates
Cultural practices that make nonsense of Ghana's independence
Oppression Some cultural practices that make nonsense of Ghana's independence
In Ashanti Region Pregnant woman, baby die over GHC500 ‘doctor motivation fee’