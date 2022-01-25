Savelugu-Walewale highway accident claims 10 lives

Six of the victims are reported to have died on the spot while four others died later when rushed to the Savelugu Government hospital.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, the accident happened when the driver of the Kia Rhino truck, in an attempt to avoid knocking down a cyclist lost control and the vehicle somersaulted off the road into the bush.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, he said "About six people died on the spot. Later, four people died when they were taken to Savelugu Hospital for treatment. Others were sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment. The information we gathered was that the driver indicated he was trying to avoid knocking a cyclist on the road who was on phone whilst riding a bicycle.

"All of a sudden, the bicycle rider crossed his lane, and in an attempt to avoid knocking him, he lost control and the vehicle somersaulted and finally landed in the bush. Those who died on the spot were taken away before the Police arrived at the scene."