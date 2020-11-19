The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ordered for construction work to stop even though construction work is still ongoing on the storey building project located around School Junction at Ashaley Botwe in Accra in the Adentan Municipality.

The contractor has reached the 6th-floor and indications are that it would go further up.

It has attracted public attention on social media and some have started talking about safety and structure integrity.

The Executive Director of the EPA, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, who visited the project site on Monday, November 16, 2020, ordered that construction work should immediately stop.

He said the EPA had not given a permit for the project and was not sure whether other agencies with such responsibilities have also given a permit for it.

Meanwhile, the Adentan Municipal Assembly has assured that it will soon remove the multi-storey structure.

According to the Assembly, it has not received any application or documentation for a permit to put up the six-storey structure.

In a presss statement, it said the developer has failed to heed its directives to stop the construction despite multiple attempts by its Municipal Assembly's Works Engineer to stop him.

The release did not disclose the identity of the developer but said it has also ignored two 'Stop Work' notices.

"The Adentan Municipal Assembly Works Engineer and his team have visited the site several times to stop him but all have not yielded any positive results," the statement said.

"Stop work notices were served to the developer, on the 22 of June 2020, 4 of August 2020, while the Assembly undertook the necessary steps to work with the relevant state agencies for their assessment and recommendations before proceeding to demolish the property or otherwise. This was to ensure that the Assembly keep its commitment to act fairly and reasonably in the protection of the public in all cases," it noted.

It stated: "Finally, on the 29 of September 2020, the developer was formally written to, to cease all on-going construction works on-site and proceed to take necessary steps in demolishing the structure. The Adentan Municipal Assembly is taking all needed steps and liaising with the relevant state agencies, to assess and ensure the safe removal of the structure with immediate effect."

The release assured that "within the shortest possible time an action would be taken on the building to ensure safety within the area".