The communities are Agavedzi, Kedzikope, Keta Central, and Abutiakope in the Ketu South Municipality and Aklabanya in the Ada West District has not been spared.
Scores displaced as tidal waves hit Ketu and Ada communities
Some communities in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region and Ada in the Greater Accra Region have been hit by tidal waves.
Many structures including schools have been affected.
The devastating incident, occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022, and forced many of the residents to vacate the affected areas.
The latest destruction comes four months after hundreds were left stranded in the coastal communities in the Volta Region last year.
Several victims of the tidal wave incidents displaced over 4000 residents who are still sleeping on the streets despite the many assurances from the government that temporal structures will be provided for the victims who have lost virtually everything to the sea.
The residents affected are Salakope-Amutinu, Adina Agavedzi, and Fuveme and its environs.
Earlier, NADMO said it has distributed 3,000 student mattresses, 1,500 mosquito nets, bags of rice, and other assorted items to victims of the disaster.
