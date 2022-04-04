Scores displaced as tidal waves hit Ketu and Ada communities

Many structures including schools have been affected.

The devastating incident, occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022, and forced many of the residents to vacate the affected areas.

The latest destruction comes four months after hundreds were left stranded in the coastal communities in the Volta Region last year.

Several victims of the tidal wave incidents displaced over 4000 residents who are still sleeping on the streets despite the many assurances from the government that temporal structures will be provided for the victims who have lost virtually everything to the sea.

The residents affected are Salakope-Amutinu, Adina Agavedzi, and Fuveme and its environs.