Scrap WAEC immediately — Council for Private Schools call on gov't

The National Executive Director for GNACOPS, Enoch Kwesi Gyetuah, said WAEC has failed in the organisation of examinations and must be collapsed.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, he said "We are calling for the total scrapping of the council based on the fact that they have shown gross incompetence in terms of the delivery of their mandate."

"WAEC should have been able to adopt technological structures to eradicate most of these rampant issues that they have been complaining about all the time," he added.

Pulse Ghana

The call by the Council is in reaction to a report by WAEC, which revealed that over 20 individuals have been arrested in various exam centres at private schools for allegedly impersonating candidates in the ongoing WASSCE.