Scrap WAEC immediately — Council for Private Schools call on gov't

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana National Council for Private Schools (GNACOPS) has called on the government to abolish the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The Council argued that the examination body has outlived its usefulness and that failure in various disciplines has truncated the dreams of many students

The National Executive Director for GNACOPS, Enoch Kwesi Gyetuah, said WAEC has failed in the organisation of examinations and must be collapsed.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, he said "We are calling for the total scrapping of the council based on the fact that they have shown gross incompetence in terms of the delivery of their mandate."

"WAEC should have been able to adopt technological structures to eradicate most of these rampant issues that they have been complaining about all the time," he added.

The call by the Council is in reaction to a report by WAEC, which revealed that over 20 individuals have been arrested in various exam centres at private schools for allegedly impersonating candidates in the ongoing WASSCE.

Kwesi Gyetuah added: "Private school owners and their teachers that are linked to these exam centres are not allowed to be part of the team that will monitor the exams."

