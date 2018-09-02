news

Photos of judges residences to be demolish for the building of a national cathedral in Accra has emerged.

READ MORE: Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister

The residences, built five years ago, houses mainly Appeal Court judges, about nine of them.

They were served with eviction notice and given temporal accommodation in order to make way for the demolish of the structures on the 14-acres of prime lands in Accra.

The move has been severely criticised by some Ghanaians, questioning why structures built with state funds will be demolished for a cathedral.

READ MORE: Build national shrine for traditionalists too – Suhuyini to Govt

At a meeting with Christian leaders early this work, President Akufo-Addo hinted of further discussions about the project.

Below are the pictures of the structures published on myjoyonline.com.