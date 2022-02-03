Sekondi-Takoradi MCE arrested for assault and reckless driving

He has been charged on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207, and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

He has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.

The MCE, who was driving a Toyota Land-cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The police in a statement said "Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Hon. MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has been arrested by the Western Regional Police Command today, Thursday, 3rd February 2022, for an alleged motor traffic offense, verbal assault, and offensive conduct against a Police Officer who was performing his lawful duty."