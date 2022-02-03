RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sekondi-Takoradi MCE arrested for assault and reckless driving

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Abdul-Mumin Issah.

Abdul-Mumin Issah, Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Abdul-Mumin Issah, Sekondi-Takoradi MCE

The police arrested the MCE for allegedly assaulting a police officer who confronted him for dangerous driving.

Recommended articles

He has been charged on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207, and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

He has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.

The MCE, who was driving a Toyota Land-cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The police in a statement said "Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Hon. MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has been arrested by the Western Regional Police Command today, Thursday, 3rd February 2022, for an alleged motor traffic offense, verbal assault, and offensive conduct against a Police Officer who was performing his lawful duty."

Police statement
Police statement Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

Choose e-levy or there will be no ‘Free SHS’ and jobs for you – Kusi-Boafo warns Ghanaians

Kusi-Boafo

J.B Danquah-Adu’s post mortem report stolen by thieves - Pathologist tells court

The late JB Danquah

Gov't will pass 1.75% E-levy despite opposition – Nana Addo

Nana Addo