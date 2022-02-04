Sekondi-Takoradi MCE granted GH¢100,000 bail after assaulting police officer

He said "You are stupid, you ugly policeman, you say a whole police officer, you are nothing, don’t worry let him play his king kong thing, I have exercised patience for you to call whoever is coming, I could just pass by and there is nothing he can do. If I decide to pass by what else can you do? But I have been patient enough which you have called to come and take me to headquarters. I could have just drove there, go(sic) and you can do whatever you want to do tomorrow morning and it won't get anywhere."