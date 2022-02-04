The Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A presided over by his Worship, Michael Kwadwoe Ampadu warned the MCE and said "The offenses are bailable, but I want to first sound a word of caution without saying the Mayor is guilty. Any person or group of persons who attempt to prevent the security agencies to perform their duties is not a friend of the State. Not because he is guilty, but the fact that he is standing in the box makes me disappointed…Having said that, I grant him a bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties and adjourn the case to 17th March" 2022.
Sekondi-Takoradi MCE granted GH¢100,000 bail after assaulting police officer
The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Abdul-Mumin Issah, has been granted a GH¢100,000 bail with 3 sureties after charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer who confronted him for dangerous driving.
The MCE was charged on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207, and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.
He has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.
According to a statement from the police, Abdul-Mumin Issah is being investigated for an "alleged motor traffic offense, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty."
The MCE was overheard in an exchange with an on-duty police officer for insisting that he [MCE] joins the queue in traffic.
But the MCE who wasn't happy assaulted the police officer verbally.
He said "You are stupid, you ugly policeman, you say a whole police officer, you are nothing, don’t worry let him play his king kong thing, I have exercised patience for you to call whoever is coming, I could just pass by and there is nothing he can do. If I decide to pass by what else can you do? But I have been patient enough which you have called to come and take me to headquarters. I could have just drove there, go(sic) and you can do whatever you want to do tomorrow morning and it won't get anywhere."
