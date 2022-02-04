According to an official statement from the police, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah is being investigated for an “alleged motor traffic offense, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty”.
Sekondi-Takoradi MCE who assaulted policeman arrested
The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest and detention of the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi.
“The MCE has been charged on three(3) counts of Assault of a police officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and Disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act of 1960; Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008,” the police statement dated Thursday, February 3, indicated.
The MCE is alleged to have drove carelessly and dangerously while in his Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, as he approached a police post near the Kwetsimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, February 2.
He also verbally assaulted and threatened a police officer who attempted to stop him.
The MCE will face the law tomorrow, Friday, February 4, 2022, the police said.
Below is audio of the altercation between the MCE and the police officer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh