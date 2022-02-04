Sekondi-Takoradi MCE who assaulted policeman arrested

“The MCE has been charged on three(3) counts of Assault of a police officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and Disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act of 1960; Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008,” the police statement dated Thursday, February 3, indicated.

The MCE is alleged to have drove carelessly and dangerously while in his Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, as he approached a police post near the Kwetsimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, February 2.

He also verbally assaulted and threatened a police officer who attempted to stop him.

The MCE will face the law tomorrow, Friday, February 4, 2022, the police said.