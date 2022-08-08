Senior Sharks Season 5: Pope John's SHS vs Mfantsiman Girl's SHS

As notable with many contests featuring two new entrants, this contest had unpredictability written all over it.

With St. Peter's SHS seated comfortably in the seeded school's gallery, Pope John's had purposed to join their arch-nemesis at all cost.

The pious men to execute that task were Simon, Peter, Silas, and Righteous.

Mfantsiman Girl's SHS, the reigning Independence Day National Debate champions had Ruth, Grace, Peggy, and Alswel as the ladies to stop Pope John's in their track.

Pulse Ghana

Round 1

The round kicked off with Mfantsiman Girl's SHS, alias Mansyte.

Questions in this Social Literacy round were woven around festivals, the OAU, and the meaning of some cities and countries.

Alswel, a General Arts student engaged Quizmaster, Noble Crosby Annan in an entertaining spectacle regarding two “pass" questions that enlivened the audience and viewers.

Pope John's had their job nicely spelled out for them, and that was to put themselves firmly in the driving seat.

The questions followed a similar format as administered to the damsels.

Pope John's found the questions more challenging than Mfantsiman did.

At the end of the Round, Pope John's trailed Mfanstiman with ten(10) points.

They had thirty(30) points against Mfantsiman's forty(40) points.

Round 2

Known as the ‘R-Cube' round, this Round started with Pope John's.

Pojoba, as they are popularly called brought on Antwi Ernest to replace Silas before the round started.

Being asked to spell words of French origin proved to be a mouthful for both schools.

None got a single question bothering on spellings and countable nouns correct.

Ernest showed why he was brought on board as he helped his school reap important points, particularly in the Arithmetic segment.

Round 2 scores put Pope John's with twenty points(20) while Mfantsiman dropped sharply to finish with a negative fifteen(-15).

Pulse Ghana

Round 3

Claudette Arko made an entry into the contest to restore Mansyte’s hopes in the competition.

That hope was a mirage, as she and her mates failed to put up anything of note.

A string of incorrect answers had Pope John also inflicting serious damage to their strong ending to Round 2.

The scores at the end of the STEM round put Pope John's at a negative score of five(-5) while Mfantsiman was lucky to stay with zero(0).

Round 4

Still a close contest, any slip or misstep could prove costly in this last Round of the fifth contest in the preliminary series of Sharks Season 5.

Peggy for Mfantsiman Girl's SHS and Peter for Pope John's respectively identified as English scholars.

Peggy was incorrect on the first question while Peter preferred to stay incommunicado.

On the second question, Peter had an idea about it and he was correct with his answer.

Mathematicians were Obuobisa and Silas for Mansyte and Pope John’s respectively.

Their answers to the two questions posed all returned as incorrect.

In the Scientific field, Ernest and Claudette for Pope John's and Mansyte respectively proceeded.

While Ernest hit the first question correctly, Claudette also hit the second question correctly to share the twenty(20) points at stake.

Finally, General Knowledge scholars Righteous and Alswel for Pope John's and Mansyte respectively came face-to-face.

The first question was the simple task of identifying the picture of the late first President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda.

They failed at that.

The second picture also went without any of them having any idea what the African Renaissance cenotaph was.

Round four scores: Pope John’s SHS had twenty(20) points while Mfantsiman scored ten(10) points.

Thirty-five(35) points and sixty-five(65) points for Mfantsiman and Pope John's respectively were the final scores at the end of the contest.

Scores at a glance( See infographics below)

Pulse Ghana

The Senior Sharks Season 5 is headlined by Kellogg’s and supported by Indomie, Vivo, Fortune Rice, and Schweppes.

Academic sponsors are Academic City University College, Ashesi University, Family Health University College, Lewis University, University of the Free State, and Moringa School.

Media partners of The Sharks Quiz Season 5 are supadupanews.com, TV3, 3news, Pulse Ghana, Kwadwo Sheldon, and High Schools Society.

The Sharks Quiz is part of the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) Foundation.