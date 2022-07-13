Senior staff of public universities declare an indefinite strike

They also said the government’s refusal to extend the generic allowances to all senior staff of public universities, and granting them the proposed 20% Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) is a reason for the strike.

Addressing the media, the National chairman for Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana, Isaac Donkor said they won’t return to work until their concerns are addressed.

“Universities in Ghana everybody if you know you are a senior staff, go home from here and sleep,” he stated.

Meanwhile, government has reminded the four striking teacher unions that it cannot negotiate with them while they are on strike over the payment of their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

According to the government, it cannot negotiate with the striking teacher unions over their demand for the payment of COLA because of their strike action.

'We cannot negotiate with you under duress,” the government said to the four teacher unions namely the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Association of Ghana and the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU).

The Deputy Minister for Manpower and Labour Relations, Bright Wreko Brobbey served this notice while explaining why the teacher unions walked out of a meeting with labour unions to negotiate the payment of COLA on the 6:00 am news on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.