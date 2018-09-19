Pulse.com.gh logo
September 21 declared a public holiday


Founders Day September 21 declared a public holiday

Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister play

Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister

The Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, September 21 a public holiday to mark this year's Founders Day.

A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said the day is a statutory holiday and thus asked Ghanaians to observe it as such.

Known as Founders Day, it is a day statutorily set aside to observe the birthday of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah play

Dr Kwame Nkrumah

 

The holiday has been instituted by government in honour of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah who was born on that day.

