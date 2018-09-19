September 21 declared a public holiday

Known as Founders Day, it is a day statutorily set aside to observe the birthday of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.
A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said the day is a statutory holiday and thus asked Ghanaians to observe it as such.
The holiday has been instituted by government in honour of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah who was born on that day.