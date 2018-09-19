September 21 declared a public holiday

news

The Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, September 21 a public holiday to mark this year's Founders Day.

A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said the day is a statutory holiday and thus asked Ghanaians to observe it as such.

Known as Founders Day, it is a day statutorily set aside to observe the birthday of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

READ MORE: Gov't declares Tuesday public holiday

The holiday has been instituted by government in honour of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah who was born on that day.