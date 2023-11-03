Settings: The art of packaging life in Ghana

But what's the reason behind this newfound love for settings and packaging? Well, it's all about expression and making a statement. Settings are akin to the packaging of life experiences – making them visually appealing and emotionally fulfilling. Whether it's a street food stall or a casual hangout, the youth of Ghana are declaring, "Let's elevate this moment; let's make it stand out!"

It's not about pretending or being fake; it's about infusing their unique essence into the daily grind. An average Monday takes on new life when the setting matches the weekend's excitement. It's about creating an atmosphere that mirrors their personalities and transforms ordinary moments into unforgettable ones.

Ghana's youth are using settings as a canvas to showcase their creativity and redefine the narrative. It's not just about where they are; it's about how they present it to the world. Settings have become the language of the youth, speaking volumes about their style, preferences, and their approach to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the way they walk, to creatively combining affordable accessories to exude class, to striking poses for the camera, they understand the art of "setting."

"It's really not about pretending; it's about embracing a certain mood. You don't want the whole world to see your struggles. You have to 'set,'" says Graham, a young fashion designer interviewed by Pulse.com.gh.

Karen Anderson, another Ghanaian youth, points out that this "settings" phenomenon isn't limited to the younger generation. "You know, it's not just us who embrace settings. Even our parents, uncles, and grandparents, they too want to present themselves a certain way when they're out and about. It's all about settings, projecting importance in your unique style," Karen reveals.

There's no faking involved here – it's all about adding fun and a touch of class to life's daily occurrences. A typical bus ride turns into a thrilling adventure, and a simple lunch break feels like a mini vacation.