The accident occurred around 7:00pm Saturday.

Sources say the the passengers on board a VRA Bus were returning to from a funeral at Akyem Oda, however upon reaching Asitey Portion of the road, while negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the steering wheel causing the Bus to somersault several times.

A joint teem of Police and Fire Service personnel from Odumase and Somanya rushed to the scene to help extricate those trapped in the bus and conveyed them to the St. Martins Deporres Hospital and Agormanya and Atua Government Hospital.

Seven passengers have so far been confirmed dead by the Atua Government Hospital while 14 others are in critical condition .

More lives are likely to be lost due to inadequate ambulance to convey the Critically injured to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for emergency treatment.

Currently, only two ambulances are available to convey the injured in turns, according to Emmanuel Tetteh, a local journalist.

He said both Hospitals have sent emergency messages for the few ambulances in the region to head to the area to help convey the injured to Koforidua.

