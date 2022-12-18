Seven dead, one injured in Bawku renewed ethnic clash

The spillover of gunshots on Sunday, December 18, 2022, resulted in the death of two persons bringing the death toll to seven.

However, an injured young man is currently receiving treatment at the Quality medical center in Garu.

Residents are alarmed in fear and keeping themselves indoors thus halting economic activities.

ASP David Fianko-Okyere, the Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer said it is unclear what triggered last night’s disturbances but police have commenced investigations into the matter.

Mr. Fianko, said, his outfit did not have enough information about last night’s incident and was thus unable to provide details.