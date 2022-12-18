According to sources an alleged killing of an old man at Natinga on Saturday, December 17, 2022, resulted in sporadic gunshots leaving five persons dead.
Seven dead, one injured in Bawku renewed ethnic clash
Seven persons dead in renewed Bawku clash in the Upper East Region between Kusasis and Mamprusis with one injured.
The spillover of gunshots on Sunday, December 18, 2022, resulted in the death of two persons bringing the death toll to seven.
However, an injured young man is currently receiving treatment at the Quality medical center in Garu.
Residents are alarmed in fear and keeping themselves indoors thus halting economic activities.
ASP David Fianko-Okyere, the Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer said it is unclear what triggered last night’s disturbances but police have commenced investigations into the matter.
Mr. Fianko, said, his outfit did not have enough information about last night’s incident and was thus unable to provide details.
Source: Citi News
