According to him, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye will burn down the House if the controversial education curriculum is tabled before it for consideration.

There has been a public resentment when information emerged that the government was considering introducing comprehensive sexuality education in Ghana right from the kindergarten level.

Pupils from pre-school to the final year of Senior High School will be taught various modules of the course which is geared towards entrenching healthy sexual attitudes.

The document has, however, been subjected to criticism, with some suggesting the programme is a guise to introduce children to gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender.

Adding his voice to the debate, K.T Hammond said he will personally resist any attempt to introduce any policy which is against the religious beliefs and customs adding that Ghana is a religious country and won't allow such things to happen.

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament

He said the Speaker of Parliament will burn parliament if the document is laid on his table.

He stated that the "Majority Leader will run into the forest and the Minority Leader will jump into the sea naked" over the Comprehensive sexuality education.

"If it turns out that Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh [Education Minister] is behind this agenda, I won't mention his name again and we'll do everything possible to stop it… Ghana is blessed so let's not introduce anything that promotes homosexuality in the country…

"When a child gets to the right age, he or she will learn about sexuality. Ghana is a religious country and we won't allow such things. We have examples of Sodom and Gomorrah when we read the Bible and Quran and so we won't fall for it," he stressed.